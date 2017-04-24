Shreveport council approves $5.35M to improve 25 streets
The $5.353 million for the project, which still requires the mayor's signature, will come from the city's street special fund as part of the asphalt repair program. According to an ordinance filed April 11 , the streets listed are grouped by districts, with areas like downtown and the Highland neighborhood getting a lot of attention.
