Search for man missing on Cross Lake ...

Search for man missing on Cross Lake to resume Monday

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Crews expect to be back on Cross Lake about first light Monday to resume searching for a man who went missing Saturday after reportedly helping a child who was struggling in the water. The search resumed Sunday morning after personnel from Shreveport, Bossier and the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Department combed the lake for several hours before dark Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
got away with murder (Dec '15) Fri LegalEagle 16
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Apr 3 Precious2 24
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 3 GodsChild 30
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
Baseball parks Mar 29 Parent 1
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar 24 ardith 1
Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14) Mar 23 Idontknow 7
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Caddo Parish was issued at April 10 at 2:25PM CDT

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,586 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC