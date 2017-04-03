Ruston LifeCare hospital closing, employees will be laid off
LifeCare Specialty Hospital of North Louisiana in Ruston is closing down and all employees will be laid off by early June. According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification issued by the hospital, the first date for releasing employees will be held on April 15. The final termination of all employees will be on or around June 3. The Ruston hospital is an acute long-term care hospital with 55 beds.
