Restore Louisiana Task Force reports $1.6 billion in flood aid coming
The Restore Louisiana Task Force, appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards to oversee the rebuilding process after the historic March and August floods of 2016, had bad news for Shreveport residents. A meeting was held inside the Shreveport City Council chambers to receive updates on several flood-relief programs to assistant homeowners and small business owners.
