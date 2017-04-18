Rep. Cedric Glover blasts LSU preside...

Rep. Cedric Glover blasts LSU president for criticizing bill to ban...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

'Bayou Bengal Lager,' by Baton Rouge's Tin Roof Brewing Company. Legislation has been proposed that would forbid public universities from trademarking alcoholic beverages, such as what ULL did with 'Ragin' Cajun beer' and what LSU did with Tin Roof's 'Bayou Bengal Lager.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clifton Fairbanks 9 hr Curious 1
Rutherford House Mon Iwanttoknow 1
dumpster diving in alexandria Apr 12 AmberG81 2
got away with murder (Dec '15) Apr 7 LegalEagle 16
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Apr 3 Precious2 24
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 3 GodsChild 30
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC