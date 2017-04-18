Rep. Cedric Glover blasts LSU president for criticizing bill to ban...
'Bayou Bengal Lager,' by Baton Rouge's Tin Roof Brewing Company. Legislation has been proposed that would forbid public universities from trademarking alcoholic beverages, such as what ULL did with 'Ragin' Cajun beer' and what LSU did with Tin Roof's 'Bayou Bengal Lager.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clifton Fairbanks
|9 hr
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Mon
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC