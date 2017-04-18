Police tape around the scene of a shooting on W. 70th Street.
Shreveport police are searching for two people responsible for the Wednesday night shooting of a man in the parking lot of a beauty shop. According to Shreveport police, officers responded to the 2900 block of West 70th Street between West Canal Blvd. and Canal Blvd just before midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clifton Fairbanks
|15 hr
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Mon
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC