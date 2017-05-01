Police: Man dead after being run over, another arrested
Shreveport police have arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence after the vehicle he was driving hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday night. Police say 55-year-old Michael Daniels was driving southbound on Knight Street when his vehicle struck a man walking in the roadway that the driver couldn't see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|11 hr
|sunshine
|3
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Sun
|The_Dude
|6
|Anyone Know this Girl?
|Sat
|Grateful Guy
|1
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC