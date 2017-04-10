Police are on the scene of a shooting...

Police are on the scene of a shooting in north Shreveport.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Authorities say 18-year-old Dimitri McLaurin, of the 700 block of March Street in Shreveport, was shot at least once in his upper body. The shooting happened about 3:20 p.m. in a residence at Grimmett Drive Apartments in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dumpster diving in alexandria 17 hr AmberG81 2
got away with murder (Dec '15) Apr 7 LegalEagle 16
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Apr 3 Precious2 24
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 3 GodsChild 30
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
Baseball parks Mar 29 Parent 1
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar 24 ardith 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC