Planning Commission attacks traffic problems with public's help
The Capital Region Planning Commission is asking the public which ideas they like best for attacking Baton Rouge's traffic problem. Executive Director Jamie Setze spoke at the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday and says the Move 2042 plan is long-range, and that we need only to follow Shreveport's lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
