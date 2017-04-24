One killed in shooting in Shreveport
They have officers at three locations, including a house where they are trying to retrieve two guns, people's houses that have been hit by bullets and the sites of other evidence. And a wounded man was taken by ambulance from the parking lot of Family Dollar in the 7400 block of Line Avenue to University Health, where he died, Hines said.
