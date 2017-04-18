News roundup: General Informatics, Shreveport firm to jointly develop ...
Baton Rouge-based General Informatics and Shreveport-based Software & Services of Louisiana have signed an agreement to jointly develop and market software solutions for law enforcement and criminal justice applications. The Shreveport company is the leading provider of software solutions to sheriff's offices, with its software being used in over 40 parishes for over 30 years.
