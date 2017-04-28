Negro Ensemble to Revive Daughters of the Mock at Theatre 80 St. Marks
The 50th season of The Negro Ensemble Company , a year-long retrospective of some of the troupe's signature works, continues May 24 to June 10 at Theatre 80 St. Mark s with "Daughters of the Mock" by Judi Ann Mason . The play is a poignant and suspenseful statement on disappointment and regret set in a Creole family that is struggling to break with mystical traditions that have bound it up for generations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone Know this Girl?
|14 hr
|Grateful Guy
|1
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC