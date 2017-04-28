Negro Ensemble to Revive Daughters of...

Negro Ensemble to Revive Daughters of the Mock at Theatre 80 St. Marks

The 50th season of The Negro Ensemble Company , a year-long retrospective of some of the troupe's signature works, continues May 24 to June 10 at Theatre 80 St. Mark s with "Daughters of the Mock" by Judi Ann Mason . The play is a poignant and suspenseful statement on disappointment and regret set in a Creole family that is struggling to break with mystical traditions that have bound it up for generations.

