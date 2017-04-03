Move-in date set for new Shreveport crime lab
The autopsy room inside the new North Louisiana Forensic Sciences Center. The North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory plans to move in to the new facility on June 1st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Baseball parks
|Mar 29
|Parent
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14)
|Mar 23
|Idontknow
|7
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC