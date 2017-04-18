Man thrown against house after head-o...

Man thrown against house after head-on collision in Shreveport

22 hrs ago

Four people are in the hospital late Sunday morning after a head-on collision in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. One of the four people was thrown against his house.

Shreveport, LA

