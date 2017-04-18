Man shot four times in Shreveport parking lot
It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of W. 70th St. That's in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood. Police on the scene say the victim was found in the parking lot of the Nickel$ & Dime$ Hair Design Beauty Shop with at least four gunshot wounds.
