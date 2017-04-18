Man in critical condition after stabbing in Shreveport
On April 18, 2017, Detectives assigned to the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation at 2723 Hinton Drive, Lake Charles, LA. During the course of the investigation CAT Detectives identified one of the occupants of the residence as black male Mark Anthony Washington, learned to be a convicted felon with numerous prior felony drug-related arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC