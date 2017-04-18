Man in critical condition after stabbing in Shreveport

On April 18, 2017, Detectives assigned to the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation at 2723 Hinton Drive, Lake Charles, LA. During the course of the investigation CAT Detectives identified one of the occupants of the residence as black male Mark Anthony Washington, learned to be a convicted felon with numerous prior felony drug-related arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.