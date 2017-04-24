Man dies after being hit by SUV while trying to cross Mansfield Road
A man has died Wednesday morning after he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross a Shreveport Road. Police say the 58-year-old man was hit Tuesday at 9:13 p.m. on Mansfield Road between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Summer Grove Drive.
