LSU AgCenter to sell off 1 of 5 research cattle herds

The LSU AgCenter says it's going to sell many of the cattle in the largest of its five research herds, and eventually plans to eliminate cattle research at its facility in Homer, near the Arkansas state line. The Hill Farm Research Station's beef researcher is leaving, "so the station's focus will be on poultry, forage and forestry research," AgCenter Associate Vice President Phil Elzer said in a news release Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.