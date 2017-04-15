LSU AgCenter to sell off 1 of 5 research cattle herds
The LSU AgCenter says it's going to sell many of the cattle in the largest of its five research herds, and eventually plans to eliminate cattle research at its facility in Homer, near the Arkansas state line. The Hill Farm Research Station's beef researcher is leaving, "so the station's focus will be on poultry, forage and forestry research," AgCenter Associate Vice President Phil Elzer said in a news release Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Baseball parks
|Mar 29
|Parent
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC