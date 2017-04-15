LSU AgCenter to sell off 1 of 5 resea...

LSU AgCenter to sell off 1 of 5 research cattle herds

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Tribune

The LSU AgCenter says it's going to sell many of the cattle in the largest of its five research herds, and eventually plans to eliminate cattle research at its facility in Homer, near the Arkansas state line. The Hill Farm Research Station's beef researcher is leaving, "so the station's focus will be on poultry, forage and forestry research," AgCenter Associate Vice President Phil Elzer said in a news release Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dumpster diving in alexandria Apr 12 AmberG81 2
got away with murder (Dec '15) Apr 7 LegalEagle 16
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Apr 3 Precious2 24
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 3 GodsChild 30
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
Baseball parks Mar 29 Parent 1
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar 24 ardith 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC