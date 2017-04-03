LSP recalls Elvis being stopped for speeding in Caddo Parish
The King was 20 years old when he was pulled over April 3, 1955, for speeding on U.S. Highway 171 in Caddo Parish. "I turned around and followed him for eight miles at speeds of 65 to 80 mph ...," says a statement by the trooper who stopped Elvis.
