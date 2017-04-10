Louisiana power company donation 'completes' Civil War battlefield
Regional energy company Cleco has given the Civil War Trust 14.5 acres of land where the final part of the Battle of Mansfield took place. In that battle on April 8, 1864, the Confederate Army was able to keep federal forces from occupying Shreveport , then the capital of Confederate Louisiana.
