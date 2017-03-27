Lightning sparks oil storage tank fires

The fires at two tanks in Caddo Parish are contained and are being allowed to burn themselves out, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Reports. More than a dozen Shreveport and Caddo fire units were called about 10:15 a.m. to a tank fire along Louisiana Highway 1 between Gayle Red Bluff and Bunker roads, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

