Is Paul McCartney about to launch a tour in Shreveport?

As The Shreveport Times reported Monday , there's a rumor afoot in north Louisiana that the Beatle could be about to hit the road with a tour stop at the CenturyLink Center, which wouldn't be the first time a major tour kicked off in Shreveport. Louisiana's Musical and Theatrical Tax Credit gives a tax incentive to new theatrical productions and concert tours launching in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.