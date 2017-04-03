Iberia Sheriff's Office faces two federal lawsuits in fallout from federal investigation
Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal smiles as he leaves the US District Court in Shreveport, La after he was found not guilty on all of the four counts he was being charged on. Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal smiles as he leaves the US District Court in Shreveport, La after he was found not guilty on all of the four counts he was being charged on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|20 hr
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Mon
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Baseball parks
|Mar 29
|Parent
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14)
|Mar 23
|Idontknow
|7
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC