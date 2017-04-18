Hyundai Glovis Ceo discusses hiring for Shreveport jobs
For several weeks, KSLA News 12 has been tracking down the answers to residents' questions about jobs coming at the new Hyundai GLOVIS inland distribution center in Shreveport. The company announced Jan. 4 its intent to occupy the former General Motors plant, directly creating 150 jobs and indirectly adding more than 200 jobs.
