Author, illustrator and pioneer in the digital and animation industry William Joyce will be honored as the 2017 Humanist of the Year by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. Humanist of the Year goes to Moonbot founder Author, illustrator and pioneer in the digital and animation industry William Joyce will be honored as the 2017 Humanist of the Year by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.