House fire caused by lightning strike

13 hrs ago

The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire caused by a lightning strike, according to Clarence Reese, public information officer. Reese told KSLA News 12 that a lightning strike hit a home in the 4000 block of Evers Drive, just east of the Shreveport Regional Airport.

Shreveport, LA

