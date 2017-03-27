Haskins named 'Diamond Soror' at AKA conference
Leatrice Haskins was recently crowned a "Diamond Soror" at the Alpha Kappa Alpha South Central Regional Conference in Shreveport, La., where more than 3,800 sorority members were in attendance. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first sorority for black college educated women and was founded in Washington, D.C. in 1908.
