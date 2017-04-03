Gunman accosts unarmed guard, robs Shreveport hotel
Now police detectives are sharing a surveillance camera image in hopes someone can help them identify who robbed Baymont Inn in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive. Just after 10 p.m. April 2, a man armed with a black, semiautomatic pistol forced the guard to accompany him to the hotel lobby counter then demanded money from a clerk.
