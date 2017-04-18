Get Wright On It: False background check causing problems for Shreveport man
For many people, jobs are their lives. It's how people provide for their families but what if your ability to do so was taken away to no fault of your own? The past is coming back to haunt one Shreveport man - the only thing is that past belongs to someone else.
