Full steam ahead at St. Frederick High School

Bishop Michael G Duca of the Diocese of Shreveport is pleased to announce that after several years of working to transition their academic focus from a traditional classroom environment to a science-centered focus around technology and engineering, St. Frederick High School, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, will appoint Mr. Blair David, formally the STREAM Director and Vice-Principal, as Principal of the school effective July 1, 2017. Along with this change, current Principal Dr. Bob Webber will be moving into the role of President also effective July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.