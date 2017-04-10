Full steam ahead at St. Frederick Hig...

Full steam ahead at St. Frederick High School

Bishop Michael G Duca of the Diocese of Shreveport is pleased to announce that after several years of working to transition their academic focus from a traditional classroom environment to a science-centered focus around technology and engineering, St. Frederick High School, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, will appoint Mr. Blair David, formally the STREAM Director and Vice-Principal, as Principal of the school effective July 1, 2017. Along with this change, current Principal Dr. Bob Webber will be moving into the role of President also effective July 1, 2017.

