Fitness Challenge Friday: Muay Thai/MMA
In April 7th's edition of Fitness Challenge Friday, Shayne Wright was challenged to a one hour Muay Thai/MMA training class at Tankhead Fight Club in Shreveport. Tankhead Fight Club trains professional fighters, as well as, people just wanting to stay in shape.
