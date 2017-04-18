Facebook threat suspect arrested, held on $500,000 bond
Police say 36-year-old Ryan Tarrell Blaze, of the 1700 block of Legardy Street, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for suggesting he was going to kill people attending night clubs in the Shreveport area. Based on information and evidence gathered during the investigation, Agents with the United States Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force, along with members of the Shreveport Police Department's Narcotics Unit say they were successful in locating Blaze near the intersection of West 70th Street and Fern Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rutherford House
|Mon
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Baseball parks
|Mar 29
|Parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC