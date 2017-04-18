Facebook threat suspect arrested, hel...

Facebook threat suspect arrested, held on $500,000 bond

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Police say 36-year-old Ryan Tarrell Blaze, of the 1700 block of Legardy Street, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for suggesting he was going to kill people attending night clubs in the Shreveport area. Based on information and evidence gathered during the investigation, Agents with the United States Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force, along with members of the Shreveport Police Department's Narcotics Unit say they were successful in locating Blaze near the intersection of West 70th Street and Fern Avenue.

