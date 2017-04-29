EXCLUSIVE: Shreveport VA Director Fired From Position Over Misconduct
The Department of Veterans Affairs has fired Toby Mathew from the position of Shreveport VA medical center director after transferring him to another facility in a non-supervisory role. Aaron Robison, an attorney at the VA's Office of General Counsel, stated that Mathew was removed from his position on April 13 "based on charges related to general misconduct, and failure to follow policy and provide effective oversight of the Center's credentialing and privileging program," in a legal memo obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC