EXCLUSIVE: Shreveport VA Director Fired From Position Over Misconduct

The Department of Veterans Affairs has fired Toby Mathew from the position of Shreveport VA medical center director after transferring him to another facility in a non-supervisory role. Aaron Robison, an attorney at the VA's Office of General Counsel, stated that Mathew was removed from his position on April 13 "based on charges related to general misconduct, and failure to follow policy and provide effective oversight of the Center's credentialing and privileging program," in a legal memo obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation .

