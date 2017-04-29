EXCLUSIVE: Shreveport VA Director Fir...

EXCLUSIVE: Shreveport VA Director Fired From Position Over Misconduct

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The Department of Veterans Affairs has fired Toby Mathew from the position of Shreveport VA medical center director after transferring him to another facility in a non-supervisory role. Aaron Robison, an attorney at the VA's Office of General Counsel, stated that Mathew was removed from his position on April 13 "based on charges related to general misconduct, and failure to follow policy and provide effective oversight of the Center's credentialing and privileging program," in a legal memo obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 21 Truth 31
Clifton Fairbanks Apr 19 Curious 1
Rutherford House Apr 17 Iwanttoknow 1
dumpster diving in alexandria Apr 12 AmberG81 2
got away with murder (Dec '15) Apr 7 LegalEagle 16
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Apr 3 Precious2 24
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,650,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC