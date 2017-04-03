Divers searching for missing man in Cross Lake
Dispatch with Shreveport Fire Department has confirmed that crews are on the scene at Cross Lake and are attempting to reach the site by boat. Rescue crews on the scene said were called regarding a possible body in the water around 3:30 p.m, according to SFD spokesperson Fred Sanders.
