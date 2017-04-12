DeSoto man faces up to life in jail for drug-related kidnapping
Federal authorities say 36-year-old Christopher L. Douglas, of Logansport, kidnapped someone in East Texas and trafficked drugs in Sabine Parish, La. He pleaded guilty April 6 in U.S. District Court in Shreveport to one count each of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and distribution of methamphetamine.
