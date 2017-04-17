Coroner IDs man killed in west Shreve...

Coroner IDs man killed in west Shreveport wreck

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The Caddo Coroner's office has released the name of the victim killed following a wreck in west Shreveport on Saturday. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Buncombe Road, between Birchwood Street and Shrevepark Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rutherford House 12 hr Iwanttoknow 1
dumpster diving in alexandria Apr 12 AmberG81 2
got away with murder (Dec '15) Apr 7 LegalEagle 16
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Apr 3 Precious2 24
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 3 GodsChild 30
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
Baseball parks Mar 29 Parent 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC