Coroner IDs man killed in west Shreveport wreck
The Caddo Coroner's office has released the name of the victim killed following a wreck in west Shreveport on Saturday. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Buncombe Road, between Birchwood Street and Shrevepark Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rutherford House
|12 hr
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Baseball parks
|Mar 29
|Parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC