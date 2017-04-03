Community Renewal Underway
A renewal of what some believe are lost values is underway in Shawnee neighborhoods. The revival of sorts began when former Mayor Wes Mainord and former Commissioner Linda Agee visited Shreveport, LA., a couple of years ago with the Avedis Foundation to learn about that city's community improvement efforts.
Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
