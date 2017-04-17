CLT lands two new American Airlines r...

CLT lands two new American Airlines routes

American Airlines will launch a pair of direct flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Shreveport, La., and Toledo, Ohio, this summer.

Shreveport, LA

