Carrel M. Waites, 60

The family of a slain Coushatta man is enlisting the help of the NAACP in their fight to have charges upgraded against his accused killers. He died after being shot multiple times the afternoon of March 30 outside Red River Estates apartment homes on Riddle Street.

