Car burglary victim meets suspects, l...

Car burglary victim meets suspects, leads to arrests

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A man and a woman are behind bars after a choice encounter brought the victim and the suspect face-to-face before the crime even happened. 25-year old Jason Mattingly of Shreveport and his 21-year-old fiancee Ariel Gore were arrested Thursday night for theft after their suspect remembered greeting them before the act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
got away with murder (Dec '15) 23 hr LegalEagle 16
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Apr 3 Precious2 24
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 3 GodsChild 30
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
Baseball parks Mar 29 Parent 1
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar 24 ardith 1
Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14) Mar 23 Idontknow 7
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,152,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC