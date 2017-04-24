Caddo plans more meetings about Confederate monument
More public meetings will be held to discuss the fate of the Confederate monument that stands outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport, officials said. The Caddo Commission's citizens advisory committee is working to organize several such gatherings in May, according to Caddo spokeswoman Krystle Grindley and Gary Joiner, vice chairman of the monument advisory subcommittee.
