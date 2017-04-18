Caddo jury convicts Shreveport man of killing his girlfriend
Jurors convicted 44-year-old Anton Caron Cooley of second-degree murder in the slaying of 41-year-old Karen Denise Johnson. The 10 women and two men determined that Cooley shot her twice in the head with an SKS assault rifle while she was under the carport of a home in the 3600 block of Valley View Drive on April 7, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC