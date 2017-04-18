Caddo jury convicts Shreveport man of killing his girlfriend

Jurors convicted 44-year-old Anton Caron Cooley of second-degree murder in the slaying of 41-year-old Karen Denise Johnson. The 10 women and two men determined that Cooley shot her twice in the head with an SKS assault rifle while she was under the carport of a home in the 3600 block of Valley View Drive on April 7, 2014.

