Brew U: Shreveport lawmaker seeks to ...

Brew U: Shreveport lawmaker seeks to bar colleges from branding with beer companies

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

A contentious proposal in the Louisiana House of Representatives by a Shreveport lawmaker would prohibit a state institution of higher learning from allowing its name or symbol to be affixed to an alcoholic beverage. This has ramification for both the microbreweries and the schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) 11 hr Truth 31
Clifton Fairbanks Wed Curious 1
Rutherford House Apr 17 Iwanttoknow 1
dumpster diving in alexandria Apr 12 AmberG81 2
got away with murder (Dec '15) Apr 7 LegalEagle 16
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Apr 3 Precious2 24
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC