Brew U: Shreveport lawmaker seeks to bar colleges from branding with beer companies
A contentious proposal in the Louisiana House of Representatives by a Shreveport lawmaker would prohibit a state institution of higher learning from allowing its name or symbol to be affixed to an alcoholic beverage. This has ramification for both the microbreweries and the schools.
