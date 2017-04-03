Bill filed that would create uniform regulations in Louisiana on ride sharing services
A measure that would place statewide regulations for services like Uber and Lyft has been filed for the upcoming legislative session. Currently, each parish decides the rules for how ride sharing companies should operate.
