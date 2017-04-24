Bill banning corporal punishment adva...

Bill banning corporal punishment advances to house floor

10 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The majority of Louisiana's public school districts allow corporal punishment, but a bill headed to the house floor could ban it. Currently, 38 of the state's 69 public school districts allow corporal punishment according to the Louisiana School Boards Association .

