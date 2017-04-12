Battle over licensing leaves sale of ...

Battle over licensing leaves sale of Margaritaville Casino in doubt

The sale of the Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City announced more than a year ago could be on the rocks, according to documents filed Wednesday morning in federal court by the company that owns the rights to the Jimmy Buffett-founded brand. KSLA News 12's Victoria Shirley uncovered court documents revealing details of the sale that now might never come to pass and the dispute that threatens to undermine it.

