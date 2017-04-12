Battle over licensing leaves sale of Margaritaville Casino in doubt
The sale of the Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City announced more than a year ago could be on the rocks, according to documents filed Wednesday morning in federal court by the company that owns the rights to the Jimmy Buffett-founded brand. KSLA News 12's Victoria Shirley uncovered court documents revealing details of the sale that now might never come to pass and the dispute that threatens to undermine it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Baseball parks
|Mar 29
|Parent
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14)
|Mar 23
|Idontknow
|7
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC