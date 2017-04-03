Authorities think attempted robbery l...

Authorities think attempted robbery led to fatal shooting

21 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Shreveport authorities now think two men were trying to rob another man when gunfire erupted, killing one of the would-be robbers and wounding the other. Slain in the shooting at 10:36 p.m. April 3 on East 66th Street was 21-year-old Juvareya Fleming, police said.

Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

