Associated Women in the Arts revisits Louisiana Highway 1 in new show
The Associated Women in the Arts' annual spring show, "LA Hwy 1 Revisited," looks at the places, wildlife and hometown landmarks along the highway that runs from Shreveport to Grand Isle. The show runs through June 3 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Fri
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Baseball parks
|Mar 29
|Parent
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14)
|Mar 23
|Idontknow
|7
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC