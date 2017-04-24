After Agreement in Court, Glo Reinstates All Flights
Glo Airlines of New Orleans reached an agreement in bankruptcy court on Tuesday that will allow it to reinstate all flights canceled amid a contract dispute with its direct air carrier, Corporate Flight Management Inc. of Smyrna, Tennessee.
