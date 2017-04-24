Advocates headed to Baton Rouge to talk HIV issues with lawmakers
Members of the LBGT community and other advocates are heading to Baton Rouge on Thursday to sit down with lawmakers about the recent rise in HIV in the state. Chip Eakins is the advocacy coordinator at the Philadelphia Center in Shreveport and says HIV has become treatable over the years although there is still no cure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC